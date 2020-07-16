(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG said auto markets recovered at the tail end of the second quarter and helped rescue the Mercedes-Benz maker from reporting as much of a deficit as analysts were expecting.

The manufacturer lost 1.68 billion euros ($1.9 billion) before interest and taxes, better than the consensus estimate for 2.1 billion euros, according to a statement Thursday on preliminary earnings. Cash flow, liquidity and results for its cars-and-vans and trucks-and-buses units also were better than expected.

The world’s top seller of luxury cars and commercial vehicles cut its full-year outlook in April after the coronavirus outbreak spread from China to Europe and North America. Daimler has said it expects vehicle deliveries, revenue and profit to decline from 2019, when results were dragged down by legal woes and production miscues.

Daimler’s personnel chief Wilfried Porth said this month the company must eliminate more than the 15,000 jobs it was already planning to worldwide to avoid forced layoffs. A sweeping restructuring plan mapped out last year was rendered insufficient by the virus crisis and a looming recession.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.