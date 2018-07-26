(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s profit declined by nearly a third during the second quarter after sales momentum for its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars slowed, prompting the carmaker to cut its financial target for the vehicles unit.

The world’s biggest luxury carmaker reported earnings before interest and tax of 2.64 billion euros ($3.1 billion), Stuttgart, Germany-based Daimler said Thursday in a statement. The manufacturer last month became the first prominent company to cut its profit outlook, blamed in part on the escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China.

“The automotive industry and therefore we too have many challenges to overcome,” Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said in the statement. “We plan to further strengthen and expand our position with numerous new models and technologies.”

Daimler said it expected the EBIT in the third quarter for its Mercedes unit to be “significantly below” last year’s result.

Headwinds for carmakers are increasing as barriers to trade add to record spending demands on electric vehicles. Daimler last month flagged fewer-than-expected sales of lucrative SUVs like its U.S.-made GLE. China in July raised import tariffs in a tit-for-tat fight with the U.S. All three major U.S. carmakers, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. cut their financial targets this week. While increased barriers for the U.S. and China remain in place, the U.S. and the European Union late on Wednesday defused trade tension and agreed to suspend new tariffs pending talks.

Daimler, also the world’s biggest commercial vehicles maker, remains under scrutiny over its practices on diesel emission for passenger cars in Europe. Germany’s government ordered the carmaker to recall 774,000 vehicles in Europe over the alleged use of illegal defeat devices to circumvent emissions regulation. While the fix will avoid fines, and Daimler has rejected claims of deliberate cheating, it faces a number of lawsuits as U.S. authorities continue to probe its emissions setups.

Key facts:

Daimler 2Q revenue down 1% to 40.8 billion euros

Mercedes-Benz Cars Ebit down 20% to 1.9 billion euros

Daimler trucks unit 2Q Ebit unchanged at 546 million euros

