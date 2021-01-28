(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG said earnings came in significantly above market expectations last year, as robust sales in China and surging demand for its hybrid cars helped the German manufacturer end a tumultuous year on a positive note.

While a semiconductor shortage might impact first-quarter results, Daimler expects positive momentum to continue this year, the company said Thursday. It cautioned its outlook is based on the assumption there will be no further lockdowns triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daimler’s upbeat results add to evidence the auto industry is sustaining a recovery from coronavirus disruptions after German peers BMW AG and Volkswagen AG also posted better-than-expected preliminary results.

Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius has been working to restore investor confidence in his restructuring efforts to revive squeezed margins at the manufacturer. Talks with labor unions over cutbacks at Daimler’s legacy operations are ongoing. At the same time, the company managed to sustain robust sales despite the pandemic, with its main Mercedes-Benz brand maintaining its leadership of the global luxury-car segment for a fifth consecutive year.

Daimler reported 6.6 billion euros ($8 billion) of preliminary earnings before interest and taxes, with 8.3 billion euros of industrial free cash flow, both better than consensus. The company will report detailed results including a full-year guidance on Feb. 18.

Luxury Push

Kallenius wants Mercedes to focus on larger luxury vehicles that generate higher returns than smaller, more affordable cars. The marque rolled out a fresh iteration of its flagship S-Class sedan that should help bolster profits this year and in a few months will launch the all-electric sibling EQS, the first Mercedes built on a dedicated technology for EVs. Daimler managed to meet stricter emissions standards in Europe last year thanks to a late surge in plug-in hybrid sales.

Daimler in October raised its profit guidance for the year after sales bounced back following the dramatic industry slump triggered by the pandemic. It expected earnings before interest and taxes to match the prior-year level, after previously forecasting a drop.

Rating firm Standard & Poor’s raised its outlook for Daimler to stable from negative on Jan. 21, saying that it expects the company to increasingly benefit from “stabilizing demand, cost-efficiency measures, and favorable shifts in its product mix.”

