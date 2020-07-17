(Bloomberg) -- Some slivers of light emerged for the car industry as the first week of earnings season wrapped up for European companies, while the benefits of working from home showed up in results from telecom equipment company Ericsson AB.

German car manufacturer Daimler AG said Friday it saw a gradual recovery in orders in the latter part of the second quarter, though Swedish truck maker Volvo AB said it expects a hit to demand in the short and medium term.

Network equipment provider Ericsson, meanwhile, benefited as its telecom industry customers kept spending to shore up their networks for the onslaught of home-working and streaming.

Results from a slew of Nordic banks and industrial companies also are providing an early guide on whether corporate outlooks for the second half will be sufficiently optimistic to prop up the rally in stocks seen since the initial slump as the pandemic hit.

For now, the news has been good enough: The Stoxx 600 Europe Index is up 1.4% on the week and has surged 33% since its March low. Still, investors are counting on the European Union to make progress on a stimulus package this weeekend to underpin the corporate recovery. And strategists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the market will finish the year lower on worries about rising virus cases globally and a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions derail the nascent economic recovery.

Key Developments:

European stock-futures are trending marginally higher going into Friday’s session, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.1%

Daimler’s Late-Quarter Recovery Limits Loss to $1.9 Billion (1)

Ericsson Beats Forecasts as Carriers Keep Spending in Pandemic

India Exceeds 1 Million Cases; Fauci Gives Warning: Virus Update

Here’s the top virus-related earnings news for today by sector.

Autos

Daimler said it lost less money than analysts had expected in the second quarter, helped by a recovery in demand late in the period. Mercedes-Benz deliveries in China hit a record in the quarter and retail sales of its cars edged higher in June, echoing the gradual recovery rival Volkswagen AG has also reported and its optimism on the outlook in China.

Industrials

Volvo’s sales and profit slumped in the quarter, after truck order intake fell by about a third because of the pandemic. The Swedish commercial-vehicle maker anticipates a hit to demand in the short and medium term. The company last month announced plans to cut about 4,100 positions in the second half.

Door locks manufacturer Assa Abloy AB’s profit beat analyst estimates and it said its financial targets for the year are still valid. Barring any second wave of lockdowns, it anticipates a gradual improvement in performance.

Defense firm Saab AB said sales and profit rose in the second quarter but it couldn’t confirm its previous guidance for the year at this stage. Its defense arm saw a surge in orders in the quarter, while the civil arm was hit hard by the pandemic.

Telecoms

Telecom-equipment group Ericsson maintained its targets as it said second-quarter sales and profit both beat expectations. Its phone company clients have kept spending through the pandemic as their networks come under strain from the surge in home working and streaming.

Telia AB’s second-quarter earnings beat expectations with sales broadly in line. Service revenue took a hit from the virus, with roaming, pay-TV and advertising revenues all lower, but the beat was driven by cost controls.

Banks

Nordea Bank Abp set aside much larger loan loss provisions than anticipated and reported a fall in fee and commission income. It maintained its cost targets for 2020 and said the credit quality in its loan book remains strong.

Danske Bank A/S said it saw a rebound in lending activity in the second quarter as its net income beat estimates significantly. It maintained its full-year income target and said it will continue cutting jobs into 2021.

Swedbank AB’s second-quarter net income topped estimates owing to higher volumes of activity, and it set aside 1.2 billion krona to cover potential loan losses, in line with expectations. It is also reviewing options for its merchant payment business.

Consumer

Home appliances group Electrolux AB reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss, while sales were in line with forecasts. It said it still sees negative full-year demand in most of its main markets but that the pace of recovery will vary greatly between regions and in many European countries it was faster than predicted in the latter part of the quarter.

Smokeless tobacco products maker Swedish Match AB reported second-quarter operating profit from product areas that topped analyst estimates and said shipments of its Zyn nicotine pouches in the U.S. in the first half of the year are already exceeding total shipments for 2019. Zyn capacity expansion projects in both the U.S. and Sweden are moving ahead according to plan, the company said.

Travel & Leisure

Online casino developer Evolution Gaming AB’s earnings beat estimates as it benefited from sports event cancellations cutting the number of options for customers wanting to place bets. Evolution is one of the best performers in the Stoxx 600 in 2020, up 137% through to Thursday’s close.

Chemicals

Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara International ASA said its industrial division saw weaker demand in the quarter but said its nitrogen fertilizer market remains robust. It plans to launch a share buyback and reported net income slightly below analyst estimates.

Media

Norwegian classifieds firm Schibsted ASA’s second-quarter earnings topped expectations significantly as it said trends have improved over the course of the second quarter. Advertising revenue was lower in its media arm but cost-cutting helped to ease the impact on its bottom line.

Basic Materials

Rio Tinto Plc said the uneven global recovery from the pandemic, and concern that a second wave could hit, is weighing on the outlook across commodities markets. The miner shipped more iron ore in the second quarter to capitalize on higher prices, but produced less copper amid a supply crunch for the metal.

