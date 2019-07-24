(Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG is stepping up a cost cutting drive and plans to shrink its model lineup in a bid to counter flagging global demand that has led to four profit warnings in just over a year.

The carmaker earlier this month said profit before some items will be significantly lower than a year ago due to higher provisions including for fallout from diesel-emissions investigations, as well as weaker markets and delays on model changeovers. Some of the measures will start to bear fruit during the second half of the year, Daimler said Wednesday.

“We are intensifying the group-wide performance programs and reviewing out product portfolio,” said Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius, who’s took the helm in May. “At the same time, we are continuing consistently our company transformation.”

Daimler earlier this month reported a 1.6 billion-euro ($1.8 billion) second-quarter operating loss, after raising provisions including for fallout from diesel-emissions investigations to 4.2 billion euros. Annual revenue will be slightly higher than a year ago, while vehicle sales will be about the same as 2018, Daimler said Wednesday, a day after Chinese joint-venture partner Beijing Automotive Group Co. emerged as its third-biggest shareholder.

The latest warning puts greater urgency on the new CEO and Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm to show they can lift poor returns. Profitability in the core Mercedes-Benz cars unit may fall to as low as 3% this year. The carmaker is battling slower demand for new cars in markets including China and the U.S. Huge costs to develop electric cars and regulatory scrutiny over its diesel-emissions have put Daimler on the back foot amid efforts toward a broad corporate revamp.

Kallenius is likely to prioritize cost-cutting in the face of waning demand, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Dean said in a note, while the bulk of the profit reduction in 2019 relates to legacy issues.

Still, Daimler is also suffering from homegrown problems. These include technical hiccups hitting the model changeover of the high-margin GLE SUV as well as issues in ramping up a joint Mexican factory with Nissan Motor Co. The X-Class pickup is in doubt amid weak sales after Daimler earlier this year abandoned plans to build the pickup for South America in Argentina. The vehicle is based on Nissan technology.

