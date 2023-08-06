(Bloomberg) -- Daimler Truck Holding AG said its Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Saturday.

Goetz, 52, died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday without providing further details. He spent over 36 years at Daimler Group after first starting his career as an apprentice at Mercedes-Benz AG, according to a company statement.

“Jochen Goetz was Daimler Truck with heart and soul,” Martin Daum, chairman of the board of management of Daimler Truck, said in the statement. “He has played a key role in shaping today’s Daimler Truck company and, as Chief Financial Officer, has consistently worked towards making the company more economically successful today than ever before.”

The company statement didn’t immediately identify a successor for Goetz.

