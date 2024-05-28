(Bloomberg) -- DC Advisory, the investment bank owned by Daiwa Securities Group Inc., hired Michael Moore and Jono Peters from Union Square Advisors as co-heads of US private-capital markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Moore and Peters, who will spend a majority of their time on private-credit transactions, are set to join DC after a period of gardening leave, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss appointments that aren’t yet public.

Moore, a managing director based in New York, joined Union Square in 2022 after more than a decade at Citigroup Inc., where he worked in leveraged finance and capital optimization, according to his LinkedIn Profile. Peters joined Union Square in 2021 after previously working at Citigroup in leveraged finance.

A spokeswoman for DC Advisory declined to comment. A Union Square representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Private credit has become an area of focus for advisory firms, in part because borrowers are increasingly demanding direct lenders and traditional banks compete to deliver optimal terms.

Read More: Lazard’s Tim Donahue on Keeping Capital Flowing

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.