(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is ramping up capabilities in Japanese fixed income as it gets ready for a long-awaited shift in monetary policy in the world’s third-biggest economy.

“We’ve been preparing, we’re seeing people more interested with interest rates, so we will be allocating resources when we see it’s correct,” Keiko Tashiro, deputy president of Japan’s second largest brokerage, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Investors in Japan and overseas are paying more attention to rates in the country as the Bank of Japan begins to move away from yield-curve control and negative rates. “It’s been a dormant market for so long,” said Tashiro.

Unlike the central banks of other developed countries, the Bank of Japan has so far kept its dovish monetary policy. More than two-thirds of economists polled in December expected the BOJ to scrap its negative rate by April. A revival in Japan’s bond market is seen boosting the fixed income business of financial firms, creating room for them to hire traders.

Tashiro also said the firm would continue to expand in asset management. “There’s areas that we still need to move into,” she said. “If there’s expertise that we don’t have, we can’t bring in-house, we will be looking at partners.”

The firm sees opportunities for its China joint venture, Tashiro said, though the capital markets there “still have a lot to learn from the US, from Japan and Europe.” Larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc. recently decided to overhaul its China business after losses there snowballed.

Daiwa traded above book value for the first time in six years this week, amid a push in the country for companies to beat the metric. Japanese financial firms typically trade below book value, meaning it would theoretically be better for investors if the companies were dissolved and the assets sold off.

