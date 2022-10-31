39m ago
Daiwa’s Profit Falls For Third Straight Quarter as Deals Slump
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s profit fell 27%, joining global banks in seeing a blow from lower investment banking and stock trading fees.
Net income at Japan’s second-biggest brokerage fell in the three months ended Sept. 30 to 19.6 billion yen ($132.4 million) from a year earlier, the third consecutive quarterly drop, according to a statement Monday.
Key Insights
- Fixed-income trading revenue rose along with Wall Street banks as monetary tightening by central banks stoked market volatility.
- Income from investment banking slipped as economic uncertainties keep companies globally wary of undertaking acquisitions or equity fund-raising. Revenue from stock underwriting, debt underwriting and advising on deals all fell year on year.
- Still, a low yen is adding to appetite among overseas firms to acquire Japanese companies, deputy president of Daiwa Keiko Tashiro said last month.
- Japan is intensifying a clampdown on its $29 billion structured products market, threatening a lucrative business for banks and brokerages after it saddled mom-and-pop investors with losses. Daiwa has in principle suspended structured bond sales to individual investors since late September, according to a spokesman.
- Figures may offer insight on what to expect from larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc., due to report Nov. 2
- NOTE: Rakuten Is Said to Pick Goldman, Daiwa for Banking Unit IPO
