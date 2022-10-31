Daiwa’s Profit Falls For Third Straight Quarter as Deals Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s profit fell 27%, joining global banks in seeing a blow from lower investment banking and stock trading fees.

Net income at Japan’s second-biggest brokerage fell in the three months ended Sept. 30 to 19.6 billion yen ($132.4 million) from a year earlier, the third consecutive quarterly drop, according to a statement Monday.

Key Insights

Fixed-income trading revenue rose along with Wall Street banks as monetary tightening by central banks stoked market volatility.

Income from investment banking slipped as economic uncertainties keep companies globally wary of undertaking acquisitions or equity fund-raising. Revenue from stock underwriting, debt underwriting and advising on deals all fell year on year.

Still, a low yen is adding to appetite among overseas firms to acquire Japanese companies, deputy president of Daiwa Keiko Tashiro said last month.

Japan is intensifying a clampdown on its $29 billion structured products market, threatening a lucrative business for banks and brokerages after it saddled mom-and-pop investors with losses. Daiwa has in principle suspended structured bond sales to individual investors since late September, according to a spokesman.

Figures may offer insight on what to expect from larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc., due to report Nov. 2

