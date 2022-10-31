(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s profit fell 27%, joining global banks in seeing a blow from lower investment banking and stock trading fees.

Net income at Japan’s second-biggest brokerage fell in the three months ended Sept. 30 to 19.6 billion yen ($132.4 million) from a year earlier, the third consecutive quarterly drop, according to a statement Monday. 

Key Insights

  • Fixed-income trading revenue rose along with Wall Street banks as monetary tightening by central banks stoked market volatility.
  • Income from investment banking slipped as economic uncertainties keep companies globally wary of undertaking acquisitions or equity fund-raising. Revenue from stock underwriting, debt underwriting and advising on deals all fell year on year.
  • Still, a low yen is adding to appetite among overseas firms to acquire Japanese companies, deputy president of Daiwa Keiko Tashiro said last month.
  • Japan is intensifying a clampdown on its $29 billion structured products market, threatening a lucrative business for banks and brokerages after it saddled mom-and-pop investors with losses. Daiwa has in principle suspended structured bond sales to individual investors since late September, according to a spokesman.
  • Figures may offer insight on what to expect from larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc., due to report Nov. 2
Get More

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.