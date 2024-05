(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc. will take a stake in Aozora Bank Ltd., giving the bank access to fresh capital after it posted losses.

Daiwa will buy 51.4 billion yen ($330 million) in newly issued shares from Aozora, giving it 15.58% of voting rights, the companies said in a filing. This would make it the bank’s biggest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.