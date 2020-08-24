(Bloomberg) -- China’s Dajia Insurance Group knew there were questions about the ownership of some U.S. luxury hotels they put up for sale last year but didn’t tell more than a dozen first-round bidders, a lawyer testified in the trial over whether Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. can get out of the deal.Stephen Glover, one of the attorneys hired by Dajia to oversee the auction of a portfolio of famed hotels such as the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco and the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, said in the Delaware Chancery Court trial his team wanted to “get their arms around” the problem of phony deeds filed to the properties before they disclosed them.

“We wanted to squash this as quickly and effectively as possible,” Glover told Judge Travis Laster Monday at the start of the trial over the busted-deal case. “It doesn’t make sense to talk with buyers about the problem until you have” a plan to deal with it, the attorney added. He said Dajia informed the two final bidders, including Mirae, in August 2019.Mirae, which bought the portfolio for $5.8 billion the following month, canceled the deal in May, arguing Dajia violated the purchase agreement by withholding information about the alleged deed scam as part of a cover up designed to ram the deal through.Dajia, which assumed most of the assets of struggling Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group Co., says it satisfied all terms of the sale and that it should have closed in April as scheduled.

‘Cold Feet’

The buyout is among nearly 20 transactions that have fallen apart so far this year, many of which cite the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the causes. Mirae also points to the coronavirus’ decimation of the hotel industry as another reason to pull out of the multi-billion-dollar deal.“I think fundamentally, they got cold feet,” Glover testified via an electronic system because Delaware courts are closed to in-person testimony. “They were very nervous about this transaction in an environment where hotel business was suffering generally and financing had become more expensive,” he added.

According to Glover, Dajia contacted 55 prospective buyers about the hotel portfolio, 17 of which actually submitted bids. Dajia winnowed that to a final group including Mirae.Glover said Mirae executives weren’t put off when they were notified about concerns over phony title transfers to six California hotels in the portfolio and determined “it shouldn’t be an issue.” Mirae instead agreed to a “litigation plan” that succeeded in getting the phony California deeds thrown out before the deal’s closing date.

The hotels were bought by Wu Xiaohui, ex-CEO of Anbang, as part of an $18 billion buying binge starting in 2014. The Chinese government jailed Wu on fraud and embezzlement charges four years later and seized the hotels.

Read More: Who is ‘Andy Bang’? A Ritz-Carlton Mystery Gets Its Day in Court

Prior to Wu’s jailing, he signed an agreement empowering four Delaware shell companies to sue on his behalf if the hotels were expropriated by the government. Dajia contends the agreement is fictitious and that it never agreed to Wu’s claims to the properties.Dajia contends a group of “fraudsters” used a 26-year-old Uber driver to file phony transfers of title to the California hotels to the shell companies. The group then set up arbitration panels under a Delaware law that issued awards totalling $936 billion over the hotel seizures. Laster later threw those awards out after the shell companies didn’t show up to defend them.

On cross-examination, Mirae lawyer Andrew Rossman pointed out that, while Dajia officials alerted Mirae about the California title transfers, it never mentioned other members of the alleged scam, including a figure going by the name Andy Bang.

Dajia also didn’t say the Delaware companies were still trying to enforce the arbitration awards at the time, Rossman said. Mirae only learned that from lawyers at Goldman Sachs & Co., one of the financial advisers on the deal.

Dajia didn’t mention the Delaware litigation because it “was a sideshow,” Glover said. “It was another difficult-to-explain element to the fraudulent effort.”

The busted-deal case is AB Stable VIII LLC v. MAPS Hotel and Resorts One LLC, No. 2020-0310, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington). The arbitration-award dispute is World Award Foundation Inc. v. Anbang Insurance Group Co., No. 2020-0605.

(Updates with details of lawyer’s testimony)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.