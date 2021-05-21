(Bloomberg) -- A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis.

The oil project may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.

The ruling, which may be appealed, is a relief for operator Energy Transfer LP, which has faced an unending stream of legal threats to Dakota Access since 2016. The pipeline has been been shipping oil from North Dakota to Illinois for four years.

It’s a discouraging loss for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Indigenous opponents of the pipeline—already reeling after the Biden administration announced April 9 that it wouldn’t order a shutdown.

The Army Corps of Engineers has said it expects to finish a court-ordered environmental impact statement for the project in spring 2022.

