(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio called for a bipartisan solution to reviving the post-pandemic economy.

The U.S. needed an ambitious plan similar to the Manhattan Project during World War II, which included cooperation among a number of countries, according to the billionaire.

It would need a solution where “leadership from the top appoints a bipartisan group of people who are also skilled to engineer an encompassing plan that is acceptable broadly,” Dalio said at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference. “So it has to be over encompassing and it has to be like a Manhattan Project.”

The comments come a day after Dalio sent a series of tweets, with one warning the U.S. was “on the brink of a terrible civil war.”

Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund firm, found itself at the bottom of a hedge fund ranking for 2020, losing $12.1 billion for clients.

