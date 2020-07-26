1h ago
Dalio Capital War, U.S. Role Reversal, Fed Outlook Dims: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said conflict between the U.S. and China could expand into a “capital war” that would harm the dollar
- The euro area economy is for once set for a sprightlier recovery from crisis than the U.S., thanks to starkly different responses to the coronavirus
- For Fed officials, as for many others, it’s been a long six weeks
- President Donald Trump has reset his approach to the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to revive sinking poll numbers, but with 100 days until the election his campaign may need more than a change in tone to reverse its slide
- India’s central bank will soon have a new group of policy makers setting interest rates and possibly a change to its mandate too
- Hong Kong’s economy may take longer than expected to recover due to the fluidity of the local virus situation and global economic uncertainties, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said
- Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann challenged the landmark stimulus package, emphasizing the importance of controls for the funds that seek to pull the region’s economies out of recession
- The U.S. economy is still set for a third-quarter recovery, and the impact of the virus surge in Sun Belt states on crimping growth will be limited, top Trump administration officials saids
- At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the disease would “die a natural death.” Five months later, the pandemic is raging, the economy is facing a deep contraction, and his political future could be at stake
- Psychological fatigue with social distancing is emerging as a major challenge for curbing a pandemic now into its eight month. That’s especially so among young adults who are less fearful of the coronavirus, and suffer greater economic and social costs
