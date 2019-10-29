(Bloomberg) -- Global finance and banking chiefs used an investment forum in Saudi Arabia to renew a warning that central banks have run out of firepower to fight the next economic downturn.

Billionaire hedge-fund founder Ray Dalio went further, saying the global economy is under threat from an explosive mix of ineffective monetary policy, a rise in the wealth gap and climate change.

The combination will lead to a “scary situation” over the next decade, according to Dalio, whose investment management firm, Bridgewater Associates, is the world’s biggest hedge fund.

“The technology and increasing use of artificial intelligence and increased productivity will also substantially increase the wealth gap, the job gap, the wealth and ideological conflicts within countries,” he said in Saudi Arabia, where he’s attending the Future Investment Initiative.

Mubadala Sells Assets Ahead of Market Correction (10:29 a.m.)

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. is selling assets that have reached maturity as the sovereign fund prepares for a market correction, Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“Mubadala is preparing for a correction that’s bound to come. I don’t know when that correction is gonna come.”

Abu Dhabi, the holder of about 6% of the world’s oil reserves, has been selling stakes in some assets in an effort to diversify its economy by turning oil revenue into profitable investments.

Mubadala in April agreed to sell a stake valued at as much as $4.8 billion in Spanish oil refiner Cepsa to Carlyle Group LP. It’s also said to be exploring options for Nova Chemicals Corp., a Canadian plastics maker that could be valued at more than $10 billion.

HSBC Says Economics of Europe Don’t Work for Banks (09:55 a.m.)

Europe needs to revert to “normalized monetary economics” as the current policies don’t work for banks, according to Noel Quinn, acting Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Holdings Plc.“It’s very hard to run a financial institution in an environment of negative interest rate,” Quinn said.

Job cuts announced by banks this year were approaching 60,000 last month, almost all of them in Europe, where negative interest rates and a slowing economy prompt lenders, including Germany’s Commerzbank AG, to step up cost reductions.

HSBC on Monday embarked on its biggest overhaul in years after profit missed estimates.

Schwarzman on Being a Central Banker (9:51 a.m.)

Blackstone Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman joined the outcry against low and negative interest rates, saying that central bankers have run out of firepower to propel economic growth.

“Interest rates around the world are so low, I don’t know what I would do as a central banker,” Schwarzman, who spoke on the same panel with Dalio, said. “You certainly run out of effectiveness. I don’t even know how to run a financial institution. We will have a downturn, it will be challenging, and we will need a lot of fiscal stimulus.”

On Monday, outgoing European Central Bank President Mario Draghi used his farewell address to make one last plea for euro-zone fiscal support, saying low interest rates can no longer provide the same degree of stimulus as in the past.

