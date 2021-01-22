(Bloomberg) -- The Dallas County Commissioners Court is meeting in an emergency session Friday afternoon to determine next steps in distributing coronavirus vaccines more equitably after state officials balked at an earlier plan that would’ve prioritized zip codes where the most vulnerable people live.

The county, the eighth-most populous in the U.S., has faced criticism after early data showed the vaccine was going to mostly White residents in wealthy neighborhoods. County leaders earlier this week approved a plan to focus on a handful of zip codes with large percentages of Black and Latino residents, only to reverse it after the state health department threatened to reduce its supply of vaccines.

The county’s zip-code plan would violate state rules that doses by given out “as widely and equitably as possible,” Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner at the Department of State Health Services, wrote in a letter to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Philip Huang.

“If Dallas County is unable to meet these expectations, we will be forced to reduce the weekly vaccine allocation to Dallas County Health and Human Services and no longer consider it a hub provider,” Garcia wrote.

