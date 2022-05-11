Dallas Fed Names Lorie Logan, of New York Fed, as New President

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Wednesday named Lorie Logan as its next president, succeeding Robert Kaplan, who resigned last year following disclosures about his personal trading activity in 2020.

The appointment is effective Aug. 22. The Dallas Fed’s next turn to vote on monetary policy is in 2023.

Logan, 49, currently serves as executive vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she has led Market Operations, Monitoring and Analysis since 2012.

