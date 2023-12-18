(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve economist Chiara Scotti is poised to become a Bank of Italy executive after being nominated for the role on Monday.

Currently head of research and a senior vice president at the Dallas Fed, she is set to move to Rome to succeed Piero Cipollone, who just became an Executive Board member at the European Central Bank in Frankfurt.

The nomination as a deputy director general is the first such high-level appointment since Fabio Panetta became governor in November.

If confirmed by the government, her hiring would double the number of women in the Bank of Italy’s top echelon and enhance it with first-hand policy expertise from the world’s biggest economy.

A long-time veteran of the Fed system since 2005, Scotti’s career includes stints in financial stability and as special adviser to Richard Clarida when he was vice chair, and then to Philip Jefferson.

Scotti studied economics at Milan’s Bocconi University before moving to the US, where she gained a doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania.

