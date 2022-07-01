(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Reich is departing Dallas City Hall, where she helped the government tackle a pension crisis and grapple with the financial threat initially posed by the pandemic.

But she’s not going far, just a mile down the road to Dallas Area Rapid Transit, where she’ll become chief financial officer on July 18. Reich, age 46, will oversee debt management, accounting, the budget and other services. The agency, which operates operates buses, light rail and commuter rail, serves Dallas and 12 surrounding cities.

“Great cities have great transit,” she said. “And Dallas is a great city.”

When Reich started as Dallas’s chief financial officer in 2016, she spearheaded a plan to solve a funding crisis facing the city’s police and fire pension. As part of that plan, in 2017, Dallas agreed to pay more into the retirement system, which in turn decided to rein in members’ benefits.

Now, Reich wants to ensure that the agency she’s joining remains financially strong so it can continue to expand. That’s especially important in a “car-centric” city, she said.

“She is the right leader to helm our talented finance organization and deliver a comprehensive strategic financial plan that will help drive our rider-focused vision for the future,” said Nadine Lee, president and chief executive officer of the agency, in a statement.

Reich is a member of Women in Public Finance and the Dallas Regional Chamber’s Executive Women’s Roundtable.

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit has “a lot of opportunity and possibility to help us manage growth, and to do so without further contributing to climate issues and congestion,” she said.

