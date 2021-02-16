(Bloomberg) -- The Dallas Stars postponed a second game against the Nashville Predators after consulting with the mayor, blaming the severe weather and power outages ravaging the region.

The NHL team had previously put off Monday’s matchup. Both games were scheduled for the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

“Although both clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Dallas, the league and the Stars made the decision upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson,” the team said in a statement.

The operator of the Texas power grid expects electricity to be restored in the state by Tuesday afternoon or evening. Other events have been pushed back, including the men’s college basketball game between Texas Tech and TCU, which had been scheduled for Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

