(Bloomberg) -- A massive rainstorm in North Texas has drenched parts of the Dallas-Forth Worth area with more than a foot of water, swamping roadways and triggering flash flood warnings.

The National Weather Service has declared flash flood warnings for Dallas, Forth Worth and nearby counties through the early afternoon local time, and said up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of additional rain is likely across parts of North Texas.

Police in Forth Worth responded to more than 50 water-related emergencies overnight and the city’s fire department asked people to stay home, according to tweets from the agencies. Photos posted online show cars on surface streets submerged to their windshields and highways that look like rivers. Parts of Dallas received more than 14 inches of rainfall in the past day, according to city records.

The heavy rain comes after a moisture surge out of the Pacific Ocean combined with moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, according to Ryan Truchelut, chief meteorologist at commercial forecaster WeatherTiger LLC.

“They will get a chance to dry out overnight and through the rest of the week,” Truchelut said, adding that the rain will move east with potential for rains up to 5 inches in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi in coming days.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.