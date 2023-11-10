(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the US central bank may need to hike its benchmark lending rate again if progress on inflation stalls while the economy roars ahead.

If inflation “continues to move sideways, and the labor market and GDP growth remain solid or strong? Well, then we probably have to raise again,” Daly said Friday in an interview on CNBC. “If those things don’t happen, they come down and inflation comes and continues to come down to 2%, well, then that’s a different decision.”

Daly said she thinks interest rates are sufficiently restrictive to guide inflation back to the Fed’s target, but it’s hard to know for sure. She emphasized that Fed officials must stay flexible as they look at incoming economic data to inform future rate decisions.

“Optionality has to be the metric of the day,” she said.

Policymakers are trying to determine if they should keep raising interest rates after electing to leave the central bank’s benchmark unchanged at their last two policy meetings. It’s currently in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years.

Daly, who doesn’t vote on policy decisions this year, said she was looking in particular at core services inflation, excluding housing, which hasn’t come down as much as other measures, such as shelter inflation.

Fed officials are not ready to declare an end to their tightening campaign, even though financial markets and many economists have concluded the central bank is done raising rates. On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers will continue to move carefully but won’t hesitate to tighten policy further if needed to contain inflation.

Speaking earlier on Friday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic repeated his view that Fed officials can return inflation to their goal without needing to raise rates further, adding that the full effects of previous hikes have yet to filter through the economy.

“This is going to be something that is going to take some time,” Bostic said at a Chamber of Commerce event in Mobile, Alabama. “I think we will get to our 2% target without us having to do anything more.”

