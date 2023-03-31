(Bloomberg) -- South African state-owned logistics company Transnet SOC Ltd. halted supplies from a gas pipeline in the eastern port city of Durban after it was damaged by a tractor.

The damage occurred while the vehicle was cleaning up illegal dumping at Springfield Park near Durban, the state-owned ports and freight-rail operator said in an emailed statement on Friday. A fire at an adjacent landfill site prevented a Transnet team from accessing the pipeline immediately, it said.

The pipeline was isolated and gas flow was stopped, while repairs will start on Friday after the fire was brought under control, the company said. Transnet Pipelines notified all downstream users about the incident, it said, without specifying which customers have been affected or detailing when the repairs may be finished.

Transnet has been beset by numerous business interruptions including strikes, floods, vandalism and breakdowns. Mining companies in South Africa that used to rely on rail transport have had to increasingly use trucks for transport, increasing their costs and adding to severe congestion on the country’s major routes.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.