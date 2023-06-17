(Bloomberg) -- A collapsed Interstate 95 bridge in Philadelphia is expected to reopen within the next two weeks, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said.

Shapiro gave an update on demolition and repair work on the critical East Coast highway alongside President Joe Biden, who surveyed the site by helicopter before attending the event with local and regional leaders.

“There’s no more important project right now in the country as far as I’m concerned,” said Biden, who was in Philadelphia for the first big rally of his 2024 reelection campaign. He touted federal efforts to help the region recover from the crisis — “and it is a crisis,” he said.

Crews have been working around the clock to tear down portions of the highway that remained standing after a tanker-truck fire caused part of it to collapse on June 11, Shapiro said Wednesday. He said the site will be filled and paved over to create six temporary lanes, three northbound and three southbound.

“I can state with confidence that we will have I-95 reopened within the next two weeks,” Shapiro said Saturday.

