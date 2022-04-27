(Bloomberg) -- Minneapolis and its police department routinely discriminate against Black people and have disproportionally killed people of color, according to the results of an investigation opened after George Floyd’s death nearly two years ago.

Read the full report here.

The 72-page report from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights was published Wednesday. Data obtained from the Minneapolis Police Department show “significant racial disparities with respect to officers’ use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests,” the report said. Of 14 individuals killed by city police officers between Jan. 1, 2010, and Feb. 2, 2022, 13 were people of color or Indigenous people.

The report also found that Minneapolis police officers have used social media to monitor Black people and Black-led organizations without probable cause or oversight, and that officers and supervisors regularly engage in racist and discriminatory language without facing repercussions.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after a White police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him for an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

Black people make up 19% of Minneapolis’s population, but comprised 78% of all searches conducted between Jan. 1, 2017, and May 24, 2020. And Black people were almost twice as likely as White people in similar circumstances to have their person or car searched by a Minneapolis officer.

Police were also 1.5 times more likely to issue a traffic citation to Black people than White people during similar traffic stops. The pattern of discrimination held across all five of the department’s precincts, the report said.

Representatives for the Mayor’s office and the police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Minnesota Commissioner of Human Rights Melissa Lucero first filed discrimination charges against Minneapolis and the police department on June 2, 2020, one week after Floyd’s murder, which caused a nationwide uproar after then-17-year-old Darnella Frazier recorded a video of the incident. The clip, which showed then-police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, went viral, and sparked a global wave of protests decrying anti-Black police brutality and systemic racism.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder in April of last year, and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in June. Three other former police officers were found guilty in February of denying Floyd his right to medical care; two of them were additionally charged for failing to intervene.

The Department of Human Rights said in the report that it will work with the city to develop a court-ordered consent decree geared toward implementing changes, and urged both the city and the police department to address training, culture and community accountability prior to that point.

“Changes and reforms to MPD's policies and procedures alone will not be sufficient,” Lucero wrote in the report. “With collective action, urgency, coordination and intentionality, the City of Minneapolis can address racial disparities in policing to improve public safety and increase community trust.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.