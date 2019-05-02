(Bloomberg) -- Dan Loeb’s Third Point has built a sizable position in the debt of embattled California utility PG&E Corp., according to a person familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund listed PG&E as its fifth-largest investment in its monthly letter to investors, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Bloomberg. The size of the position, which wasn’t disclosed, is entirely in the company’s debt, the person said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The stake is smaller than Third Point’s Campbell Soup Co. stake, which is valued at about $693 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

PG&E shares fell 3.6 percent to $20.92 at 10:28 a.m in New York.

Loeb isn’t the only big name activist in the company’s credit. Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. has also built a position in the debt and is part of an ad hoc credit committee that has pitched a $35 billion plan that would allow PG&E to exit bankruptcy.

Third Point has also joined the ad hoc credit committee, the person said.

A representative for Third Point declined to comment. A representative for PG&E couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January to deal with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires that its equipment may have ignited. State officials and PG&E investors have pressed the company for a management overhaul.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak.

To contact the reporters on this story: Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net;Joshua Fineman in New York at jfineman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Matthew Monks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.