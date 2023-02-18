(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb said consumer prices and jobs data seem to have exaggerated the US economy’s strength.

The billionaire leader of New York-based Third Point said in a series of tweets that there are signs of a slowdown.

“I say this all with caution and await some confirmation next week on the jobs front,” said Loeb, who wrote a thread on Twitter in response to comments by Atreides Management’s Gavin Baker.

