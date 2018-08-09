(Bloomberg) -- Third Point, the activist fund run by Dan Loeb, disclosed a stake in Campbell Soup Co. and said a sale of the company would be the best outcome in its current strategic review.

The New York-based hedge fund said in a regulatory filing it had partnered with fellow Campbell investor George Strawbridge to push for a sale of the soup maker. They collectively hold about 8.4 percent of the company, according to the filing.

Third Point said it has had conversations with the company’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Keith McLoughlin, and that a sale is one of the options the company is exploring. It said that given the obstacles the company faces, “the only justifiable outcome of the strategic review is for the issuer to be sold to a strategic buyer.”

In addition to canned soup, which has slumped amid broad changes in consumer tastes, Campbell produces Goldfish crackers and Pepperidge Farm baked goods. The company also bought the salty snack maker Snyder’s-Lance in December for about $4.9 billion.

With retailers like Walmart Inc. pressing suppliers to lower costs and Amazon.com Inc. increasingly pushing into the grocery business, packaged-food makers have struggled to raise prices.

Campbell has been without a permanent chief executive officer since the abrupt departure of Denise Morrison in May. Less than a year after Morrison took over in 2011, Campbell agreed to buy Bolthouse Farms, a maker of fresh juice and salad dressing that also operated a carrot-farming business.

The deal was seen as a way to push the canned soup company into fresher and more natural products, which are on trend with modern consumers. But that merger has been hampered by operational issues and a recall that battered results. Campbell, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment, has been mired in a three-year sales slump that dates back to 2015.

