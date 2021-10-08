Oct 8, 2021
Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Led by the larger-than-life Dana White, mixed-martial arts promoter UFC has grown explosively over the past few years. Once illegal in most U.S. states, this brutal form of fighting has moved from the fringes to the mainstream all across America—with a little help from ESPN.
Now, as the crown jewel in Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor empire, White says the UFC is aiming to make MMA the world’s most popular sport. But there are some potentially daunting legal problems standing in the way.
