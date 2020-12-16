Danes Head Into Lockdown as PM Warns Toughest Weeks Are to Come

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will move into a lockdown over Christmas after the country recorded its highest number of new coronavirus infections since the pandemic hit.

“The winter months may well be the most difficult,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing late on Wednesday.

Shopping centers will be closed across the country from Thursday, while all school kids that aren’t already doing virtual lessons will be sent home on Monday. From Dec. 25, all shops, except those that sell food and medicine, will be shuttered. The lockdown will last into the first week of the new year, she said.

Denmark, which stood out earlier this year as a country that handled the pandemic better than most, had already closed restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms in a partial lockdown that started earlier this month. Those restrictions were introduced to ensure a full lockdown wouldn’t be needed later.

But as temperatures have dropped and Danes have sought each other’s company indoors, the virus has continued to spread.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,692 Danes were infected by the virus, according to local health authorities. That’s the highest number recorded so far, with the sudden increase only partly explained by a rise in testing, Frederiksen said.

The sudden spike in new cases is putting unprecedented pressure on the Nordic country’s universal health-care system. Earlier on Wednesday, hospital authorities in the greater Copenhagen area said all non-urgent procedures will be postponed starting next week, to free up resources to treat Covid-19 patients.

The full lockdown will also take its toll on the economy, Frederiksen said.

“Shutting down the economy comes at a cost,” she said. “It did in the spring, and it will now.”

Soren V. Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank, said he doesn’t expect the latest restrictions to be as devastating to the economy as those in the spring. But he also warned that companies are worn out after living with the pandemic for most of the year.

“In the spring, Danish companies entered the crisis with a very robust economy, but many of the hardest hit industries are now stretched thin,” he said in a note.

“The Danish economy now faces the threat of higher unemployment and bankruptcies,” he said.

Frederiksen said the government will continue to provide support to the businesses affected by the restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.

