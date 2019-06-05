(Bloomberg) -- Danes are set to eject a center-right government that has relied on an anti-immigrant, euroskeptic party to stay in power for the past four years.

Exit polls indicate that the opposition Social Democrats led by Mette Frederiksen will win Wednesday’s general election. At 41, Frederiksen would become Denmark’s youngest prime minister and its second female head of government. She’s promising voters more spending on welfare, to be financed by higher taxes that in part target the country’s banks.

Parties backing Frederiksen stand to get 90 seats in the Danish parliament, compared with 75 seats for the current government, according to an exit poll by state broadcaster Danmarks Radio.

The initial result suggests that voters have had enough of the ultra-harsh line that the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party has forced on the ruling bloc of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Even members of his own family were wrong-footed by Denmark’s immigration restrictions, when the Harvard-educated American fiancee of Rasmussen’s 29-year-old son was unable to stay in the country.

The Danish People’s Party looks to have suffered the biggest setback in Wednesday’s vote. It was backed by more than a fifth of the electorate in 2015, giving it the political clout to push through a hardline agenda targeting immigration. That was the same year Europeans wondered how their continent would absorb hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers as the war in Syria took its toll. Now, the party’s popularity has been cut in half as it has failed to keep up with voter interests in subjects like climate change.

But immigration continues to be an important theme for Danish voters, particularly blue-collar workers worried about competition from migrants. Part of Frederiksen’s popularity stems from her decision to embrace a somewhat tougher stance on foreigners than the Social Democrats have felt comfortable with in the past.

“For me, it is becoming increasingly clear that the price of unregulated globalization, mass immigration and the free movement of labor is paid for by the lower classes,” Frederiksen said in a recent biography.

Frederiksen has also campaigned on promises to fight corporate greed and to impose tougher rules on the financial sector. That follows voter anger over a number of scandals involving bankers, the most infamous of which is the $230 billion money-laundering affair that has engulfed Danske Bank. A separate saga in which a number of financiers stole as much as $2 billion from state coffers by abusing dividend tax-rebate rules also paved the way for tougher rules for bankers.

Worried About the Climate

Danes also made clear they want a government that prioritizes policies to tackle climate change. In a recent poll, climate ranked at the top of voter concerns, healthcare was second while immigration was third.

Wednesday’s election might be a rare case in which Denmark is left with an inconclusive result as traditional political groupings look less clear. That may mean that the country could be facing protracted talks before a viable coalition is formed.

The 55-year-old Rasmussen has recently announced that he’s ready to break away from his coalition partners and the Danish People’s Party. He says that could include forming a government with the Social Democrats. But Frederiksen was quick to dismiss such an alliance suggesting that she will stick with her traditional allies on the left.

