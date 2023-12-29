(Bloomberg) -- A powerful Pacific storm will batter the US West Coast into the holiday weekend, with heavy rain and waves as high as 30 feet (9.2 meters) that could wash out coastal roads and bring local flooding.

Authorities warned residents from Oregon to Southern California to stay away from the shoreline with dangerously high surf expected. The National Weather Service said significant flooding of sea water was likely through Saturday over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, eight people were taken to local hospitals after a giant wave swept away onlookers in Ventura, California, according to the local fire department.

Several social media posts showed children being tossed by big waves that battered Santa Cruz, California.

Rainfall totals from the storm could reach 3 inches in isolated areas, with snowfall totals as high as 2 feet in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the National Weather Service said.

