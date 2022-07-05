(Bloomberg) -- Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in UK pork products are putting human and animal health at risk, according to a new report from World Animal Protection, a nonprofit.

Tests carried out by the group and Fera Science examined 103 meat samples from UK supermarkets and online outlets and found the bacteria enterococci in 25 products, according to a report Tuesday. Of those, 23 were found to have bugs resistant to antibiotics.

The findings indicate the overuse of medicines on factory farms, according to World Animal Protection. The group said it’s urging the UK to end the growth of factory farming and ban the routine use of antibiotics on healthy animals in line with EU legislation.

