(Bloomberg) -- Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest producer of the building material, shut one of its plants in Nigeria’s central Kogi State after government agents sealed the premises over alleged unpaid taxes.

The state government sent its agents to takeover and seal the plant, the company said in a statement.

Dangote Cement is taking measures to address the situation, which led to several of its staff sustaining injuries, it said. The company owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has 48.6 million tons production capacity, with operations in 10 countries. The Obajana plant is the largest of Dangote’s three factories in Nigeria with 16.25 million-ton capacity.

The building material maker’s share price closed unchanged at 245 naira per share on Friday.

(Updates with share price in last paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.