(Bloomberg) -- The first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season formed nearly 900 miles (1,448 kilometers) west of the Azores, with a path that poses little threat to landfall.

Danielle, with winds of 75 miles per hour, is forecast to increase in power as it meanders the North Atlantic well into next week, the US National Hurricane Center said. In time the storm, the fourth of 2022, could start to drift to the east, though it will still be far from land.

While preseason forecasts called for an above-average Atlantic storm season this year, so far only four have formed with Danielle being the sole hurricane. Typically the season reaches its most active phase in September.

Forecasters are tracking two other systems that could get names in the next five days. A storm gets a name when it reaches tropical storm strength, with winds of 39 miles an hour.

