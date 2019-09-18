(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Ministry of Defense has struck an agreement with Greenland allowing its Air Force to use the island’s Kangerlussuaq airport beyond 2023.

Greenland is constructing two new commercial airports with financial help from Denmark. The development had raised questions over the Danish military’s continued access to Kangerlussuaq after 2023, when the other two airfields are due to open.

Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said access to the old airport was crucial to the Air Force’s ability to fulfill its missions in the Arctic region.

Greenland, which is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, made global headlines last month when U.S. President Donald Trump offered to buy it, only to be rebuffed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Morten Buttler in Copenhagen at mbuttler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christian Wienberg at cwienberg@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.