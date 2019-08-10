(Bloomberg) -- Danish police are looking for a man seen fleeing the site of an explosion that rocked a local police station in Copenhagen early Saturday.

Images from the scene show significant damages to the entrance and facade of the police station, which is in the Norrebro area of central Copenhagen. Police said on Twitter they are seeking witnesses who may have seen a man, dressed in black clothes and white shoes, running from the scene.

The incident comes just days after another explosion ripped through the country’s national tax agency, and injured one person, who was hit by flying debris. The police have yet to arrest any suspects in that bombing, which occurred late Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries after the latest explosion, which took place 3:18 a.m. on Saturday morning.

