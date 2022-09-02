(Bloomberg) -- Lars Rohde, Denmark’s central bank governor who has overseen the longest negative-rate experiment in history, will retire next year after a decade in the job.

Rohde, 68, is announcing his departure less than a week before Nationalbanken in Copenhagen is likely to exit negative rates. He will step down at the end of January, according to a statement on Friday.

Denmark’s central bank, whose main mandate is to tie the krone to the euro, was the first in the world to go below zero in 2012 and still has its current account rate at minus 0.1%. It tends to act in unison with the European Central Bank, which is expected to raise rates on Thursday, and has no inflation target of its own.

“Rohde leaves with a good reputation, having steered Denmark through some challenging periods with a steady hand,” Soren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank A/S, said by phone.

Speculative Attack

Rohde faced his biggest challenge in early 2015 when the krone’s tie to the euro was the target of a speculative attack. After Switzerland’s decision to allow the franc to float, investors built bets that the Danes would be forced to follow and drop the peg.

Back then, Rohde cut the main rate to minus 0.75%, almost doubled foreign reserves to about 40% of gross domestic product and halted government-bond sales to deter investors. After a few weeks, the attack died down and Rohde won praise from the International Monetary Fund for his handling of the crisis.

Danish central bank governors aren’t appointed for a specific term, and have a mandatory retirement age of 70. The central bank didn’t comment on the governor’s successor, who will be appointed by the government.

While there’s little chance that Rohde’s successor adopts a very different approach due to the central bank’s strict krone-peg mandate, “there’s perhaps a little bit of maneuver room to experiment with new tools,” Kristensen at Sydbank said. “Rohde has mainly used currency interventions and interest changes to protect the peg, but perhaps a new governor will experiment with new creative ways to steer the krone.”

