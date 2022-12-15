(Bloomberg) -- The Danish central bank raised its benchmark interest rate, matching a hike from the European Central Bank earlier in the day, to protect the krone’s peg to the euro.

Nationalbanken hiked its current account rate to 1.75% from 1.25%, it said in a statement on Thursday after ECB also had raised its benchmark by 50 basis points in Frankfurt. The match was expected by most economists surveyed by Bloomberg News.

The krone was little changed against the euro at 5:10 p.m. in Copenhagen.

“The decision to mirror ECB 1:1 should send the EUR/DKK back down to 7.4365 near-term and trigger more FX intervention selling,” Jens Naervig Pedersen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said in an emailed comment. “We stick to our call that a 10 basis-point widening will come in February when the ECB is expected to hike again.”

Denmark’s krone is trading on the strong side of its 7.46038 parity against the euro amid a record current-account surplus. Some economists had seen a probability that Danish policy makers would raise rates at a slower pace than the ECB, to widen the rate spread and weaken the krone. Nationalbanken has for three months straight dumped kroner on the currency market to depreciate its currency.

In recent months there’s been a new focus on Nationalbanken’s inability to contain soaring inflation that’s ripping through the Danish economy, just as is happening across the world. Price gains have sparked a debate among some economists about whether to drop the peg and adopt an inflation target — something the central bank currently does not have. Still, the peg is widely supported by a majority of academics, government officials, politicians as well as the central bank itself.

The Scandinavian country, which was the first in the world to impose negative interest rates in 2012, has now raised borrowing costs four times in five months, following ECB hikes. In October it raised less than the ECB to address the krone’s strength.

“More hikes are in the pipeline, but they could potentially be smaller compared to the ECB hikes as the pressure for a stronger krone lurks,” Nordea’s Chief Analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said in a note to clients.

