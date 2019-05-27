(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s central bank warned that slowing economic growth in the Nordic country and globally may drive impairments higher in the banking industry and undermine earnings.

The large profits reported by the industry since 2010 were mainly because of low loan impairment charges, the central bank said in its semi-annual analysis of financial stability. The risk is heightened by the fact that banks have “ample liquidity” and therefore an incentive to ease credit policies and make loans they would otherwise decline, it said.

The country’s biggest banks met capital requirements after undergoing stress tests, the central bank said on Monday. A new leverage requirement does, however, weaken their buffers. The central bank urged lenders to hold “ample capital” or bail-in-able debt with long maturity profiles.

