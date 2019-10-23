(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Confidence levels among Danish consumers have descended for a second month in a row, landing at a near three-year low this month as the economic outlook continues to worsen.

An index measuring sentiment came in at 1.7, down from 4.3 in September, Copenhagen-based Statistics Denmark said on Wednesday.

The agency said Danes were mostly worried about the financial prospects of the country. With unemployment expected to rise, consumers were mostly negative when asked whether now was the time to buy a new television or a washing machine.

According to Bo Sandberg, an economist at the Danish Construction Association, consumers are likely more pessimistic due to an increasingly uncertain international backdrop.

(Adds details, chart.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Nick Rigillo in Copenhagen at nrigillo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Christian Wienberg at cwienberg@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.