(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s consumer confidence index dropped to the lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008 as the sentiment was hit by the war in Ukraine, adding concerns about potential stagflation.

The index fell to minus 14.4 in March, from minus 3.2 in February, Copenhagen-based Statistics Denmark said in a statement on Wednesday. The biggest drop was in the subindex measuring confidence in the condition of the national economy in a year from now.

Denmark’s government said earlier this week that the economy may fail to grow this year, in a worst-case scenario with weakening consumer confidence and a stop to Russian oil and gas flows.

Confidence at the level suggested by Wednesday’s data “will be poison for the Danish economy,” if it persists, according to Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, a senior economist at Sydbank.

Denmark’s ability to whether the economic headwinds “will mainly depend on whether consumers are willing to buy,” the economist said in a note. “And today’s numbers point in the wrong direction.”

