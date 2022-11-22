(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top meat processor is building a new bacon plant in the UK.

Danish Crown will invest £100 million ($119 million) to build the facility in Rochdale, near Manchester, the company said Tuesday. The plant will be its first in Britain since selling its Tulip Ltd. business to Pilgrim’s Pride in 2019.

The move comes during a tumultuous time for the UK livestock industry. A worker shortage at slaughterhouses in 2021 -- exacerbated by Brexit and the pandemic -- spurred the cull of thousands of pigs. High feed and energy prices have also left farmers across Europe paring back herds, and Pilgrim’s recently closed two British plants.

The new factory will run on renewable energy and open in the second half of next year, producing more than 900 tons of bacon and gammon a week. The plant will “provide a critical supply of bacon” for the country, which is one of Danish Crown’s top export destinations, it said.

