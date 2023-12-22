(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s economy shrank more than previously estimated in the third quarter amid a decline in the country’s pharmaceutical industry, pulling the Danish economy into a recession.

Gross domestic product dropped by 0.7% from the previous three months driven by a fall in output by pharmaceutical companies, Statistics Denmark said on Friday in a final reading for the third quarter. A previous estimate three weeks ago had indicated a decline of 0.1%. Denmark’s economy, which contracted by the same margin in the second quarter, is now in a technical recession.

It comes as output by the country’s drugmakers fell by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk A/S, which risen to become Europe’s most valuable company due to massive demand for its diabetes and weight-loss drugs, is facing manufacturing constraints.

“The figures clearly show that the Danish economy has moved into a recession-like state with more subdued growth,” Tore Stramer, chief economist at the Danish Chamber of Commerce, said in a note.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.