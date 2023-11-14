(Bloomberg) -- Denmark probably slipped into a recession last quarter due to a significant decline in output by the Nordic country’s drugmakers.

Danish gross domestic product dropped 0.3% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, after a similar decline in the second quarter, according to an indicator published on Tuesday by Statistics Denmark.

It follows recent data showing poor industrial production in Denmark, especially in the pharmaceuticals industry, whose output fell by 10.6% in the quarter. The country’s main drug company, Novo Nordisk A/S, has risen to become Europe’s most valuable company amid intense demand for its diabetes and weight-loss drugs, but has also been dogged by manufacturing problems.

The latest GDP development “matches the slowdown that has taken place since the summer in Europe,” Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, a senior economist at Sydbank A/S, said in a note. The pharmaceutical industry has “camouflaged the real slowdown in the Danish economy” in recent quarters, he said.

In neighboring Germany, the economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter, while Sweden and the UK recorded unchanged GDP for the period.

