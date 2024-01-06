(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s donation of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be delayed by months, the Berlingske newspaper reported, citing the Nordic country’s ministry of defense.

One of the biggest contributors to Ukraine’s defense, Denmark was due to supply the first six of the aircraft around the new year, but they’ll instead be delivered some time during the second quarter, the ministry said, according to the newspaper.

Berlingske quoted the ministry as saying the delivery schedule always hinged on a number of conditions being met. These include the successful training of Ukrainian pilots as well as the availability of sufficient logistics and infrastructure to service the aircraft in Ukraine, the ministry said, without providing more detail.

Denmark’s prime minister in August pledged to send 19 F-16s to Kyiv, part of an effort by allies to provide advanced weapons to Ukraine to beat back Russia’s invasion.

Read more: Ukraine to Get F-16s From NATO Allies, With Denmark Pledging 19

There are currently six Ukrainian pilots training on the advanced figher jets in Denmark, according to Berlingske. Both Belgium and Norway are sending extra F-16s and personal to Denmark in recent months to help with the training, media, including the Kyiv Independent, have reported.

Denmark is replacing its fleet of F-16s with new F-35 Joint Striker Fighters, but is also facing delays receiving those on schedule from producer Lockheed Martin Corp.

A Ukrainian air defense spokesman has said in recent days that he can’t comment on the precise timing of when Ukraine will get its first F-16s. Jet donations are also pending from the Netherlands.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Dec. 22 that the Netherlands would “prepare” an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine. Various criteria must be met before the handover can take place, Rutte said on X, formerly Twitter.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova.

(Updates with more detail from ministry in third paragraph)

