(Bloomberg) -- Brondby, one of Denmark’s most successful football clubs, received an offer from a group of US investors seeking to buy a majority stake.

Global Football Holdings LP will pay 0.55 kroner a share for Brondbyernes IF Fodbold A/S if it gets just over 50% of the stock, according to a statement on Friday. The deal will be canceled if the threshold isn’t met.

The bid represents an 8.9% premium to Thursday’s close and values the current share capital at about 314 million kroner ($42 million). The club’s biggest owner, Jan Bech Andersen, will remain a minority shareholder and stay on as chairman.

Global Football owns stakes in German club FC Augsburg, Estoril Praia in Portugal and SK Beveren in Belgium. The group will provide a 30 million-euro ($30 million) loan to Brondby and pledged to help develop the club’s infrastructure.

Brondby won 10 Danish championships in the period 1985-2005 but has since won just one and is currently placed as 10th in Denmark’s top football league.

