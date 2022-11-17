(Bloomberg) -- PFA, Denmark’s largest commercial pension fund, has exited two Chinese clothing manufacturers and is discussing how to handle its other China holdings amid an evolving risk environment.

The Copenhagen-based fund, which manages about $100 billion in assets, has sold out of Anta Sports Ltd. and Li Ning Co., Rasmus Bessing, chief operating officer at PFA Asset Management, said in an interview. The holdings were worth around $4.2 million, he said.

“We see China and the political development and believe that there is an increased political risk associated with Chinese companies,” Bessing said. PFA hasn’t acted “solely due to political reasons,” but such considerations are “an increasing concern,” he said.

PFA is the latest institutional investor to retreat from some China holdings. Earlier this year, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, excluded Li Ning from its portfolio, citing the risk of human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Chinese authorities are accused of detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in “re-education” camps. The US has characterized the situation as an ongoing genocide, while the UN has condemned the human rights abuses it says are taking place there.

China has rejected such allegations as “lies and disinformation.”

Allegations of human rights abuses have contributed to the most marked deterioration in relations between the US and China in years, recently exacerbated by outging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan. A face-to-face meeting earlier this week between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping eased tensions, though for how long is yet to be seen.

Other investors pulling back from China include Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management, Prosus NV, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. Van Lanschot Kempen NV started blacklisting a number of assets from China earlier this year, after developing a new screening tool to catch environmental, social and governance risks. Texas and Florida pension funds are either cutting allocations or halting new investments in China.

But many investors also point out that China, unlike Russia, is almost impossible to avoid.

Bill Ford, chief executive of General Atlantic, said on Wednesday the firm’s investment in TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd. has brought with it political scrutiny both from the Chinese government and from the US authorities.

“I think what that’s meant for all of us is that the level of risk is higher,” he said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. But for investors, China is “too big to ignore,” he also said.

And some of the world’s biggest asset managers, including Franklin Templeton Investments, are now piling into China, hoping for a surge in growth on bets that Covid restrictions will ease. That’s as analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. turn bullish on China’s equity markets.

State Control

PFA has for years declined to invest in Chinese sovereign bonds because of ESG and risk-return considerations, Bessing said. The fund makes selective investments in Chinese companies, though it’s “sometimes difficult to exactly know how much the state does actually control these entities,” he said.

In the case of its recent divestments, Bessing says PFA “had concerns and tried to initiate a dialogue about our concerns, but it did not bring us anywhere.” That “illustrates a challenge,” he said. “When will it make sense to engage in active ownership dialogue? It is not easy, but our conclusion is that we’ll consider on a case by case basis, also when companies have strong ties to non-democratic regimes.”

Scandinavian pension systems are ranked among the world’s best by the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pensions Index 2022, with Denmark topping the list alongside Iceland and the Netherlands. The ranking measures a system’s ability over decades to provide adequate income to retirees. In 2020, the index was expanded to look at how well pension funds address ESG risks.

ATP, Denmark’s government-mandated pension fund with around $100 billion in assets, said it’s watching the situation in China closely. It still holds Chinese assets including sovereign bonds, and will continue to do so until the Danish government tells it otherwise, Ole Buhl, head of ESG at ATP, said in an interview.

“We are not policy makers, we are policy followers,” he said. “We acknowledge that there is a level of geopolitical tension right now, but at the same time there has not been taken a decision that we as investors should stop investing in Chinese sovereigns.”

The fund has previously sold off Chinese, as well as European and US assets, because of ESG breaches, Buhl said.

Bessing of PFA said it’s clear that ESG is becoming an increasingly relevant investment tool.

“What we have seen in most recent times, especially in regards to Russia, is just a geopolitical change that has brought the political landscape to a more escalated state, to say the least,” he said. “This makes the political risk more present in our evaluation.”

