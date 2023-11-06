(Bloomberg) -- Danish pension funds are calling for all financial institutions to be included within the scope of an EU proposal that would hold companies liable for environmental and social damage stemming from their value chains.

The EU Parliament and member states are currently negotiating the final wording of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. One of the most divisive issues is whether to include banks, insurers, asset managers and investors.

In a Nov. 6 letter, P+ (Pension for Academics), AkademikerPension and AP Pension said excluding the financial industry would undermine efforts already underway through voluntary codes such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

“Carving out the financial sector or parts of the financial sector such as institutional investors from the scope of the Directive, as proposed by some negotiating parties, would run counter to the international consensus that all businesses – financial and non-financial – have responsibilities to avoid and address adverse impacts on human rights and the environment,” the letter said.

The Danish funds are the latest to wade into the debate over the proposed directive. Trade organizations representing the Dutch banking, insurance and pension industry said in a recent letter to EU authorities that financial institutions should be included in CSDDD.

Read More: Bankers Fear ‘Huge’ Fallout From New EU Rule: ESG Regulation

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.