(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s main natural gas field will remain idled until the winter of 2023-24, adding a fresh challenge to Europe’s energy crisis as Russia curbs deliveries of the fuel.

The first gas from the redeveloped Tyra field in the Danish North Sea will be delayed due to manufacturing and Covid-related supply chain disruptions, TotalEnergies SE said in a statement. The company is the largest shareholder in the consortium that owns the reservoirs.

The restart of the Tyra field was due to take place in June 2023, according to the Danish Energy Agency, which administers supply. The delay means the country will be vulnerable if flows from Germany are reduced, it said in a statement.

Europe is grappling with an historic energy crisis, trying to limit the damage to the broader economy. Russia has curbed supplies with tensions high following its invasion of Ukraine, and earlier this year it cut flows to Denmark over a payment dispute. Last week Gazprom PJSC limited flows on the key Nord Stream pipeline to Germany to 20% of capacity, citing issues with equipment.

“TotalEnergies and the Danish Underground Consortium partners are fully aware of the critical energy supply situation in Europe and are doing their utmost to bring Tyra back into production as soon as possible,” the French oil major said in its statement.

Denmark’s gas reserves are about 85% filled, according to the energy agency. It still has the option of importing gas from Germany and will be able to import from Norway with the commissioning of the Baltic Pipe. It’s also boosting biogas production.

Once the modernized Tyra II is back on stream, it is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meter of gas per year, which amounts to 80% of the country’s production, according to TotalEnergies.

